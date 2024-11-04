Illinois man charged with attempted murder after stabbing estranged wife

A DeKalb man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing his estranged wife Saturday morning.

DeKalb Police responded to a call at 829 Greenbrier Road around 12:40 a.m., where they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to a local hospital and later airlifted to a facility in Rockford where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Edgar Perkins, 44, surrendered to Northern Illinois University police shortly after the incident.

Perkins has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He remains in custody at the DeKalb County Jail. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or has reason to fear for their safety, it's important to seek help. Call 1-800-799-7233 or text "START" to 88788 for confidential support and resources 24/7.