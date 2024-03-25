Illinois man charged with killing Walmart employee at Rockford store

An Illinois man has been charged after allegedly stabbing to death an 18-year-old Walmart employee on Sunday.

Around 6 p.m., Rockford police responded to the Walmart on Northridge for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene, they located an employee with a stab wound to the back.

The employee was transported to an area hospital but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and identified as 28-year-old Timothy Carter, of Cabery, Illinois. He was charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the county jail.

An investigation revealed that Carter and the victim did not know one another. According to police, further charges against Carter are possible.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.