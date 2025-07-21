Illinois man charged in missing woman's death arrested by ICE after victim's mother talks with Trump

The Brief Megan Bos’ body was found in April inside a bleach-filled container in Waukegan. Jose Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez was initially charged only with concealing and abusing a corpse and obstruction. ICE arrested him Sunday in Chicago after Bos’ mother shared her story with President Trump.



The man accused of hiding a Waukegan woman’s body inside a bleach-filled container has been arrested by federal immigration authorities months after her death.

What we know:

Megan Bos, 37, was reported missing in March. In April, police found her body inside a storage container filled with bleach on a property in Waukegan.

Jose Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez, who investigators say knew Bos and admitted she died in his home in mid-February, was charged with concealing a corpse, abusing a corpse, and obstruction of justice.

Mendoza-Gonzalez told police Bos overdosed at his home. Instead of calling for help, he allegedly broke her phone, left her body in the basement for days, and then moved her into the container outside.

Mendoza-Gonzalez, an undocumented immigrant, was allowed to remain free while awaiting court hearings, living openly in the community.

Last week, Bos’ mother shared her daughter’s story directly with President Donald Trump during a chance encounter. Video shows him telling her, "Watch what happens."

On Sunday, ICE agents arrested Mendoza-Gonzalez at a market in Chicago.

What's next:

Bos’ mother is working with lawmakers to re-examine the SAFE-T Act after Mendoza-Gonzalez was allowed to remain free for months despite the nature of the charges against him.

ICE has not released further details about his detention status.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner is applauding the actions of ICE for taking Mendoza-Gonzalez into custody.

"Protecting citizens from violent offenders should never be reduced to a partisan issue," Gartner said. "Public safety is the shared responsibility of all elected officials, regardless of political affiliation. While the SAFE-T Act may have been driven by a desire for reform, its real-world consequences have raised legitimate concerns across communities and law enforcement agencies alike. Ensuring that reforms do not compromise public safety is essential to building trust in our justice system. Unfortunately, this case underscores how well-meaning policy can have unintended, and deeply troubling, results. We, as elected officials in Illinois, must do better."