Illinois man charged with sexual assault, kidnapping

The Brief A Cicero man was arrested following a domestic incident that led to more serious charges. Police say 35-year-old Humberto Guardado now faces multiple felonies, including kidnapping and predatory criminal sexual assault. He remains in Cook County Jail and is due back in court Friday.



A Cicero man is facing multiple felony charges, including kidnapping and predatory criminal sexual assault, following his arrest during a domestic incident last week, police said.

What we know:

Humberto Guardado, 35, was arrested just before 8 a.m. on July 30 after Cicero officers responded to a call in the 1600 block of South 57th Court.

He was initially arrested for domestic battery, but further investigation revealed evidence of more serious crimes, according to police.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved additional charges against Guardado, including kidnapping, predatory criminal sexual assault, aggravated domestic battery and resisting arrest.

What's next:

He is currently being held in the Cook County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.