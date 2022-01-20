Illinois man charged with possession of child pornography

article

A 34-year-old Illinois man has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Jason R. Musselman, of Toulon, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday after authorities executed a search warrant at his residence.

The warrant came after a months-long investigation regarding the possession of child pornography, Illinois State Police said.

Musselman was taken to the Stark County Jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 21.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact ISP at (309) 693-5015.

Advertisement

Anonymous tips can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.