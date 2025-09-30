Illinois man convicted after firing 18 shots in bar, striking woman in head: officials

The Brief Jamie Quijano, 26, was found guilty on all counts Tuesday after a five-day bench trial for a 2022 shooting at Bulldog Ale House in Roselle. Prosecutors said Quijano fired 18 rounds into the restaurant during an argument, striking a woman in her 20s in the head; she survived but faces a long recovery. Quijano, who has been jailed since his arrest, is due back in court Nov. 13 and faces 31 years to life in prison.



An Illinois man was convicted Tuesday of shooting a woman in the head at a Roselle restaurant in July 2022, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Jamie Quijano, 26, was found guilty on all counts following a five-day bench trial that concluded Monday, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Pictured is Jamie Quijano, 26. (DuPage County State's Attorney )

Quijano was convicted of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a person.

He was denied bond during his initial court appearance on July 17, 2022, and has been held at the DuPage County Jail since then, prosecutors said.

The backstory:

The shooting happened at 12:21 a.m., July 16, 2022, at Bulldog Ale House in the 300 block of Irving Park Road.

Roselle police officers responding to the scene found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators learned Quijano had been arguing with an employee when he fired 18 rounds into the restaurant, striking the victim, prosecutors said.

Quijano fled on foot but was arrested shortly after at his home. Officers recovered the pistol used in the shooting, a 31-round extended magazine, and two live 9 mm rounds—one in his pocket and another in a satchel he was carrying.

What they're saying:

"On July 16, 2022, Mr. Quijano fired eighteen shots in the direction of others in a crowded bar, one directly into the head of an innocent woman in her twenties, nearly taking her life," Berlin said. "Judge Telander’s guilty finding on all counts in this case sends a loud and clear message that unprovoked, purposeful acts of violence, as we saw in this case, will not be tolerated in DuPage County. We are all very thankful that the victim in this case is still with us today. She has a long journey of psychological and physical recovery ahead of her and we all wish her well…," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin.

What's next:

Quijano is scheduled to return to court Nov. 13 for post-trial motions and the return of a pre-sentencing report.

He faces 31 years to life in prison.