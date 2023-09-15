Illinois man facing over a dozen charges after pointing gun at man, recklessly firing weapon
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - An Illinois man faces over a dozen charges after pointing a gun at a man in Kane County and then recklessly firing the weapon as he fled the area.
Zachary S. Cacciatore, 31, of South Elgin is charged with the following:
- Aggravated Battery/Public Place – Class 3 Felony – (1 Count)
- Aggravated Battery/Use Deadly Weapon – Class 3 Felony – (1 Count)
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon – Class 4 Felony – (1 Count)
- Reckless Discharge of a Firearm – Class 4 Felony – (4 Counts)
- Aggravated Assault/Use Deadly Weapon – Class A Misdemeanor – (1 Count)
- Reckless Conduct/Bodily Harm – Class A Misdemeanor – (1 Count)
- Battery/Bodily Harm – Class A Misdemeanor – (1 Count)
- Battery/Physical Contact – Class A Misdemeanor – (1 Count)
- Unlawful Use of a Weapon/Possess Firearm in Public – Class A Misdemeanor – (1 Count)
- Disorderly Conduct – Class C Misdemeanor – (1 Count)
- Assault – Class C Misdemeanor – (1 Count)
At about 12:27 a.m. Thursday, St. Charles police were dispatched to the 200 block of West Main Street for a report of a man with a gun and shots fired.
The suspect was last seen southbound on 3rd Street from West Main Street.
While investigating, officers learned that the alleged offender, Cacciatore, displayed a handgun, approached a man and pointed the gun directly at him. He did not fire any shots at this time.
As the offender fled the area, Cacciatore allegedly discharged the weapon in the 0-99 block of South 3rd Street.
There were no reported injuries or damage to property during this incident.
Cacciatore was later located near an address in unincorporated St. Charles, where after a brief foot pursuit, he was taken into custody.
Police said this was a domestic-related incident and was not a random act of violence. Police also say they believe shots were fired, but not at a particular person.
Cacciatore was transported to the Kane County Jail and is awaiting a bond hearing.