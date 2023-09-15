Illinois man facing over a dozen charges after pointing gun at man, recklessly firing weapon

article

An Illinois man faces over a dozen charges after pointing a gun at a man in Kane County and then recklessly firing the weapon as he fled the area.

Zachary S. Cacciatore, 31, of South Elgin is charged with the following:

Aggravated Battery/Public Place – Class 3 Felony – (1 Count)

Aggravated Battery/Use Deadly Weapon – Class 3 Felony – (1 Count)

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon – Class 4 Felony – (1 Count)

Reckless Discharge of a Firearm – Class 4 Felony – (4 Counts)

Aggravated Assault/Use Deadly Weapon – Class A Misdemeanor – (1 Count)

Reckless Conduct/Bodily Harm – Class A Misdemeanor – (1 Count)

Battery/Bodily Harm – Class A Misdemeanor – (1 Count)

Battery/Physical Contact – Class A Misdemeanor – (1 Count)

Unlawful Use of a Weapon/Possess Firearm in Public – Class A Misdemeanor – (1 Count)

Disorderly Conduct – Class C Misdemeanor – (1 Count)

Assault – Class C Misdemeanor – (1 Count)

At about 12:27 a.m. Thursday, St. Charles police were dispatched to the 200 block of West Main Street for a report of a man with a gun and shots fired.

The suspect was last seen southbound on 3rd Street from West Main Street.

While investigating, officers learned that the alleged offender, Cacciatore, displayed a handgun, approached a man and pointed the gun directly at him. He did not fire any shots at this time.

As the offender fled the area, Cacciatore allegedly discharged the weapon in the 0-99 block of South 3rd Street.

There were no reported injuries or damage to property during this incident.

Cacciatore was later located near an address in unincorporated St. Charles, where after a brief foot pursuit, he was taken into custody.

Police said this was a domestic-related incident and was not a random act of violence. Police also say they believe shots were fired, but not at a particular person.

Cacciatore was transported to the Kane County Jail and is awaiting a bond hearing.