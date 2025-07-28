Illinois man fatally shot daughter-in-law execution-style outside family wedding, prosecutors say

The Brief Roland Schmidtman, 76, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his daughter-in-law, Christine Moyer. The shooting happened Friday outside a Marriott Hotel in Schaumburg following a family wedding. A judge ordered Schmidtman held in Cook County Jail, citing danger to the community and his own family.



A man accused of shooting his daughter-in-law outside a northwest suburban hotel was ordered detained in the Cook County Jail on Monday.

What we know:

A Rolling Meadows Court judge ruled 76-year-old Roland Schmidtman is a danger to the community, witnesses to the crime, and his family.

Schmidt is charged with first-degree murder of his daughter-in-law after they attended a wedding on Friday night.

The shooting happened near the entrance of the Marriott Hotel in Schaumburg. Police say Schmidt followed 45-year-old Christine Moyer outside and shot her once in the head. They say he was upset that she filed divorce papers against his son.

She lived in Galena, Ohio, and, according to the filing, had two children with her husband.

In court, prosecutors said the victim was walking out of the hotel with several family members when Schmidt walked up and shot her execution style in the back of the head. Family members and an unrelated witness wrestled with him and took the gun away until police arrived.

In court, Schmidt walked with a cane. The public defender said he has several medical ailments, takes multiple medications and visits doctors every three weeks. He was permitted to sit during the hearing.

Prosecutors say Schmidt planned the shooting for a week and intended to commit suicide. They say after the shooting, he asked for forgiveness.

What's next:

Schmidt’s next court date is Aug. 22.