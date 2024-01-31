Illinois man and his uncle arrested after allegedly stabbing man to death, leaving him in dumpster in Florida

article

An Illinois man and a Florida man were arrested this week after allegedly stabbing and killing another man in Florida in 2022.

Reynaldo Paredes, 53, from unincorporated Palm Beach County, and his nephew, Yoel Lazaro Paredes, 24, from Freeport, Illinois, are facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder following the death of 49-year-old Jorge Mobilla Menendez of West Palm Beach.

Just after midnight on April 3, 2022, Reynaldo and his nephew, Yoel, were allegedly seen leaving a Mexican sports bar in West Palm Beach, Florida with Menendez.

Later that morning, around 8:49 a.m., a Spanish-speaking 911 caller reported finding a body in a dumpster in the 3900 block of Southridge Court, which was located in a senior community.

Reynaldo Paredes, 53

When police officers arrived at the scene, they located Menendez, who was brutally stabbed to death.

While investigating the murder, investigators found that Yoel Paredes’ car, a 2003 white, four-door Mercury, was captured on video near the dumpster where the body was found.

In addition to the video, detectives said they also had DNA evidence linking the pair to the crime scene.

Yoel Paredes

Sometime after the murder, police say Yoel relocated to the Chicago area.

Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities arrested Yoel in Freeport, and around 10:30 a.m. the same day, authorities arrested Reynaldo at his Palm Beach County home.

Reynaldo is currently being held without bond at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Main Detention Center and Yoel Paredes is being held in the Stephenson County Jail in Freeport.