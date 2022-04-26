Illinois man gets 30 years in prison for child sex crimes

An Illinois man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for solicitation of child pornography and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Tuesday.

An investigation into Glen. E. Howder, Jr., 59, of Lawrenceville, began in September 2017 after a minor victim came forward to law enforcement about the ongoing abuse.

Officers searched Howder’s home and seized various electronic devices, officials said. After examining the devices, charges were filed against Howder.

"Individuals who exploit and abuse children need to be held accountable for their horrific actions," Raoul said in a statement.

Howder faces additional pending charges in Edwards County for possession of child pornography.