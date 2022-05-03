Illinois man gets 40 years in prison for beating, shooting death of another man

An Illinois man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the beating and shooting death of another man in 2019, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Tuesday.

On April 24, 2019, Percy Freeman and other individuals followed Roosevelt Anderson, of Vermilion County, through a Danville housing complex, prosecutors said. Freeman and the group then beat Anderson and shot him in the head.

Surveillance video of the attack was included as evidence at the trial. The footage was captured by the Vermilion County Housing Authority.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"Criminals who insist on terrorizing our community will be held accountable and severely punished," Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy said in a statement.

Freeman, 29, formerly of Phoenix, Illinois, was convicted in 2021 of first-degree murder and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison and must serve 100% of the sentence.

Advertisement

"I am committed to continuing to work with state’s attorney’s offices and law enforcement agencies across the state to stem the tide of gun violence in Illinois," Raoul said in a statement.