Illinois man charged with kidnapping, sexually abusing girl under 13

article

The Brief A suburban Chicago man was arrested and charged with kidnapping and sexually abusing a girl under the age of 13 in Elgin. Police said Anthony Ramirez, 26, arranged transportation for the out-of-town girls and met them early Friday morning before allegedly committing the abuse. He faces 10 felony charges and is being held in Kane County Jail ahead of his next court appearance.



A suburban Chicago man was charged with kidnapping and sexually abusing a girl last week in Elgin.

Anthony Ramirez, 26, was arrested early Friday morning after Elgin police said he arranged transportation for two out-of-town girls under the age of 13 and touched one of them inappropriately.

What we know:

The incident happened around 4:20 a.m. near a building in the 500 block of Airport Road in Elgin, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

A caller told police they found two girls in the building lobby. Responding officers found the girls outside the location. They allegedly told police that they had traveled from out of town to meet someone to attend a gathering.

Once the girls arrived, they met with Ramirez and another man, who left shortly after they showed up.

Police arrested Ramirez and charged him with 10 felonies:

Two counts of aggravated kidnapping of a victim under 13 years old

Two counts of kidnapping

Two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse

Traveling to meet a minor

Indecent solicitation of a child through the internet

Grooming

Contributing to the criminal delinquency of a minor

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about where or when the sexual abuse took place. No information has been given about the additional suspect.

What's next:

Ramirez, of Wheeling, was ordered to remain in Kane County Jail until his next court appearance on Wednesday.