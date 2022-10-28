Illinois man charged with possession of child pornography

A 37-year-old Illinois man was arrested this week on charges of possessing child pornography.

Kyaw B. Tun, of Beardstown, faces a felony count of possession of child pornography after he was arrested Tuesday, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

Police said they began investigating Tun in Aug. 2021 after learning he was distributing child pornography through an online platform.

Following an undercover investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Tun by the Cass County Sheriff's Office. He was taken into custody Tuesday and transported to the Morgan County Jail, police said.

Kyaw B. Tun, 37. (Illinois State Police)

Tun appeared in bond court where bail was set at $100,000, according to police.

The Illinois State Police asked anyone with information about this case to contact them at 217-782-4750.

Anonymous tips of child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline at www.cybertipline.com.