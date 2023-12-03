Illinois driver, passenger pulled from vehicle that caught fire after crashing into building in Beach Park

article

A Waukegan man was arrested Sunday morning after crashing into a building in Beach Park while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

At about 3 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a business in the 37000 block of North Sheridan Road for a report of a traffic crash.

When deputies arrived, they located a Chevrolet Silverado engulfed in flames.

Just before deputies arrived, good Samaritans pulled the driver and a passenger from the vehicle, saving their lives, the sheriff's department said.

Preliminary information determined that the Chevrolet, allegedly driven by 23-year-old Roy R. Montoya-Medina, was traveling eastbound on Blanchard Road at a high rate of speed.

For an unknown reason, Montoya-Medina left the roadway, drove through a grassy area and struck the south side of a self-storage building. The vehicle then caught fire.

Both Montoya-Medina and his passenger, a 25-year-old man from Antioch, were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, including serious burns.

Deputies say at the time of the crash, Montoya-Medina was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was cited with a DUI and reckless driving. Montoya-Medina is required to appear in court on Jan. 24.

Building inspectors are currently determining the building's structural integrity.