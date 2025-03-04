Illinois man sentenced to more than 100 years for child pornography, abuse

article

An Aurora man has been sentenced to 109 years in prison for manufacturing and possessing child pornography and criminal sexual abuse.

Ronald J. Lye, 54, was found guilty in January of 14 felony counts of manufacturing child pornography, 17 counts of possessing child pornography (class 2), another felony count of possessing child pornography (class 3) and 12 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

In addition to the prison term, Lye will have to register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

He is eligible for day-to-day sentencing and must serve at least 50 percent of the sentence.

He will receive credit for 31 days served in the Kane County jail.

Assistant State's Attorney Wilkinson emphasized the significance of the sentencing in protecting the community, stating:

"This sentence will not make the victim whole, but ensures Ronald J. Lye will be locked behind bars for a very long time and he will be unable to prey on children."