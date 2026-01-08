'Justice is served': Illinois man sentenced for sexually assaulting children he knew

The Brief An Oswego Township man was sentenced to 75 years in prison. Prosecutors say he committed sex crimes against two young children he knew.



An Illinois man has learned his fate after sexually assaulting two children decades ago, according to prosecutors.

What we know:

Between November 1999 and March 2001, prosecutors said Bruce Bennett sexually abused two children under the age of 13 that he knew and held a position of trust over at his home.

Bruce Bennett | Provided

On Nov. 18, 2025, a jury convicted Bennett of the following:

Predatory criminal sexual assault of a child – a Class X felony (12 counts)

Aggravated criminal sexual abuse – a Class 2 felony (2 counts)

A judge sentenced the 73-year-old to 75 years in state prison. He must serve at least 85 percent and has received credit for 769 days in the Kane County Jail.

Bennett, of Oswego Township, must also register for life as a sexual offender, per state law.

What they're saying:

"After over 20 years, justice is served. I want to commend the victims for their bravery and strength in coming forward and persevering [through] this trial," Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Lori Schmidt said in a statement.

"Those who prey on and victimize innocent children must be held accountable. Bennet robbed these individuals of their innocence and now he will pay with the rest of his life serving 75 years in prison. This sentence represents justice for the victims and ensures that Bennett will never harm a child ever again."

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors noted that Bennett was also convicted in November 2023 in DuPage County of possession of child pornography.