Illinois man sentenced to 6 years for illegally possessing loaded handguns

An Illinois man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for illegally possessing loaded handguns.

James Peterson, 41, of Rockford, is a previously convicted felon and possessed a .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun and a .45-caliber handgun.

Since Peterson was previously a convicted felon, he was not allowed to possess a firearm.

The sentence was handed down Friday.