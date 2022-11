What have you done today? Sat on the couch, watching football?

Well, a nurse in Woodstock spent the day setting a world record!

Sonny Molina set a record for wearing the most lanyards on his neck – 509 of them.

That's not his only record!

He also holds the record for walking the farthest on Legos while barefoot.