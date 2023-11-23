Illinois man sexually abused 11-year-old girl he is related to: police

An Illinois man is accused of sexually abusing a young girl, who he is related to, for over five years.

Thomas Lenker, 39, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a child.

On Nov. 6, the mother of an 11-year-old girl contacted the DeKalb Police Department, stating that her daughter had been sexually assaulted.

The mother said the offender was Lenker, who is the victim's father.

According to the mother, the assault occurred on April 7 during visitation with Lenker.

While investigating, the department determined that Lenker allegedly forced his daughter to perform sexual acts.

Additionally, police say he had performed similar sexual acts with his daughter several other times, with the earliest incident allegedly occurring when she was six years old.