Illinois man struck and killed by motorist on highway; no one in custody

article

An Ottawa man was struck and killed by a motorist on an Illinois highway earlier this month. Now, police are searching for the driver who fled the scene after the crash.

At about 2:32 a.m. on May 10, Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash on Illinois 251, approximately ¼ mile south of North 36th Road in Lasalle County.

Jerome Johnson, 25, was involved in an earlier traffic crash where his vehicle came to a rest off the right side of the roadway. He exited his vehicle and walked onto Illinois 251 and was struck by a passing motorist, ISP said.

The motorist did not stop and continued northbound. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact ISP Investigations at (815) 224-1171 ext. 139.