Illinois mandatory paid leave: Pritzker says he's ready to sign bill

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says he is ready to sign off on mandatory paid leave.

The new legislation would require employers to give workers time off based on hours worked.

Although required paid vacation is rare in the U.S., 13 other states already have similar protections.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

If Gov. Pritzker does sign the legislation into law, employees would not have to explain the reason for their absence as long as reasonable notice is given.