Illinois may soon allow young social media influencers to monetize their content

Illinois may become the first state to protect social media influencers 16 and under.

The General Assembly is considering a bill that would allow younger influencers to make money off their views.

It would reportedly require a trust fund to be set up for influencers under 18, who could not touch it until they are 18.

The House will take up the bill this week. It has already passed the Senate.