Illinois mayor and city attorney forfeit salary to give officers raises

Community members of Grafton, Illinois have come together to support local law enforcement by donating their own salaries in order to give officers raises.

Donators include Grafton Mayor Michael Morrow and city attorney Will Miller who joined "Fox & Friends First" on Friday to share their influence behind the initiative.

Before being elected in May, Morrow ran on the campaign promise to forfeit his salary to the police department. In a recent budget meeting, the city came up about $60,000 short on affording raises, so Grafton attorney Will Miller spoke up to donate his salary too.

"Our police chief said he would forgo his pay raise and also my city manager and our city maintenance officer manager donated their… pay raises also," Morrow said. "It was unanimously passed, the budget, and we’re very happy to say that our police officers will be getting their raises."

"I decided… to donate my salary back which would help alleviate the short-term budget deficit which would allow the mayor’s budget to pass," Miller chimed in.

Grafton police chief Eric Spanton expressed that being able to break the news to his officers that they’d be receiving their well-earned raises "means a lot."

"It’s unbelievable the mayor and the city attorney did what they did," he said. "As far as me giving up my pay raise, it’s the right thing. You take care of the people who work with you."

As anti-police rhetoric surrounds law enforcement nationwide, Mayor Morrow stressed that the city stands with its police, especially since Grafton draws in a tourist crowd.

"We need our police," he said. "At any one weekend during the summer, we can have over 5,000 people come to our town to visit."

Morrow said other city residents during the budget meeting also stepped up to do their part in beautifying and supplying town parks with the necessary equipment.

"There’s an outgoing of support, volunteerism and patriotism in the town and that goes throughout every business and every person that lives here," the mayor said. "We’re very, very fortunate."

