Illinois minimum wage set to increase on New Year's Day

The minimum wage in Illinois will be raised to $12 an hour starting Jan. 1, 2022.

The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the New Year and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.

The Chicago minimum wage is currently $15 an hour for businesses that have 21 or more employees. The minimum wage for smaller businesses in the city is $14 an hour.

Tipped workers may be paid 60 percent of the hourly minimum wage, or $9, as long as they receive the difference in tips.

Workers under 18 years old who work less than 650 hours in a year will be paid a minimum of $9.25 per hour beginning in January 2022.

If you are being underpaid, you can file a minimum wage complaint here with the Illinois Department of Labor.

Nearly 300 new laws will go into effect in Illinois beginning in 2022.

