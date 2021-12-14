Nearly 300 new laws to take effect in Illinois for 2022

Image 1 of 11 ▼ ( )

As Illinois kicks off 2022, there are hundreds of new laws going into effect that residents should be aware of.

The Senate Democratic Caucus has outlined 10 out of the nearly 300 news laws that are the most interesting and will impact Illinois residents all across the state, such as giving students excused mental health days and making sure pharmacies are straightforward about their prices.

SB 1682 : Requires pharmacies to post a notice informing customers they can request the retail price of brand name or generic prescription drugs.

HB 576/SB 1577 : Gives Illinois students up to five excused absences to prioritize their mental health.

HB 0605 : Requires state agencies and institutions to only purchase Illinois and American flags made right here in the U.S.A.

SB 817: Prohibits discrimination against natural and ethnic hairstyles – including locs, braids, twists and afros.

SB 119 : Prohibits lemonade stands and other means of nonalcoholic sale operated by a person under the age of 16 from being regulated or shut down by public health authorities.

HB 3922: Recognizes June 19 – Juneteenth – as an official holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the U.S.

HB 168 : Prohibits people who have a record of felony offenses like torture or animal fighting from owning or living with animals.

HB 122 : Ends early termination fees on utility contracts for deceased residents.

SB 58 : Lowers the registration fee for trailers weighing less than 3,000 lbs. from $118 to $36.

HB 226: Allows students to choose whether to submit their ACT/SAT score when applying to Illinois public institutions.

Hundreds of other laws will take effect Jan. 1, 2022, such as banning the use of pesticide near schools and allowing tenants in affordable housing to keep their pets.

