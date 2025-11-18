Illinois launches digital IDs that can be used at airports, businesses

The Brief Illinois residents can soon add their driver’s license or state ID to Apple Wallet for use at select businesses, online platforms and TSA checkpoints. The setup requires scanning the physical ID, taking a selfie and completing facial-movement prompts. Officials say support for Google and Samsung Wallets is coming, but residents must still carry a physical ID.



Illinois residents will be able to add their driver's license or ID to Apple Wallet starting tomorrow.

Illinois Mobile IDs

What we know:

The new feature allows users to present their IDs with an iPhone or Apple Watch at select businesses, online platforms and more than 250 TSA checkpoints nationwide, including at O'Hare and Midway in Chicago.

Illinois joins 11 other states and Puerto Rico in offering digital IDs through Apple Wallet.

"This is a game changer for Illinois residents," Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said in a statement. "Your ID can live right on your iPhone — ready to use at airports, restaurants, and bars across the state. This launch brings together security, privacy, and convenience in a way that will make life easier for millions of people."

For the time being, residents must still carry their physical IDs. State officials stressed that the digital ID does not serve as a replacement for a physical ID.

How it works

What you can do:

The digital version requires a verification process that includes scanning the physical card, taking a selfie and completing facial movement prompts which will be sent to the state for verification.

Once the digital ID is verified, the resident's ID will be added to the Apple Wallet.

Users can present their ID by their device near the reader and verifying with Face ID or Touch ID or by selecting "Verify with Apple Wallet" when prompted online or in apps.

Apple and state officials said they cannot track when or where users present their IDs and all shared information is encrypted.

Tap here for step-by-step instructions on how to enroll.

What's next:

Giannoulias said the program will soon expand to Google and Samsung Wallets.