Illinois music festival with legal on-site cannabis consumption returns with star-studded lineup

The Miracle in Mundelein, which made history in 2023 as Illinois’ first music festival with legal on-site cannabis consumption, is returning for another year.

The two-day event will take place on Sept. 7 and 8, across from RISE Dispensary in Mundelein, Illinois.

Headliners for this year’s festival include Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Wiz Khalifa, reggae band Slightly Stoopid, and reggae fusion band Rebelution, among others.

Raekwon & GZA of Wu-Tang Clan with The Soul Rebels, Steel Pulse, Shwayze and DJs Ca$h Era and Papa G will also perform.

"The inaugural Miracle in Mundelein was brought to life by a simple thesis that many of us have known for a long time: good music plus good weed equals a good time," said Ben Kovler, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Green Thumb Industries. "Building on the positive feedback from last year, we look forward to putting on an even better event this year with legendary artists like Wiz Khalifa and fun on-site experiences such as joint-rolling contests."

Pre-sale ticket registration is currently open at www.themiracleconcert.com. Pre-sale for previous buyers and waitlist subscribers begins on Thursday at noon, with general sales starting on Friday at noon.

The event is for individuals aged 21 and above, and attendees can purchase cannabis on-site at RISE Dispensary Mundelein or bring their own supplies in accordance with festival guidelines.

The festival will have joint rolling stations, a cannabis beverage garden and dab bars.