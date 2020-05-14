Illinois nearing 4,000 coronavirus deaths

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

CHICAGO -- Illinois health officials on Thursday announced 3,239 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 87,937.

There were also another 138 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The statewide death toll is now at 3,928.

The new deaths in Cook County range in age from five people in their 30s to a woman who was more than 100 years old, IDPH said.

Within the past 24 hours in Illinois, laboratories have processed 22,678 virus tests. In total, the state has administered 512,037 tests.

The virus has been reported in 99 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said the state may not hit its coronavirus peak until mid-June, according to the latest data. The peak was originally predicted to hit late April, and then mid-May.

Advertisement

Last week, Governor Pritkzer announced a framework for reopening the state. He says the five-phased plan, named Restore Illinois, is guided by public health metrics designed for reopening businesses, schools, and recreational activities in each phase.

RELATED: 'Restore Illinois': Pritzker reveals 5-phase plan to reopen state amid COVID-19 pandemic

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE