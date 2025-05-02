Illinois woman charged in unprovoked attack on 72-year-old neighbor

article

A 53-year-old woman is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly assaulting her elderly neighbor in an unprovoked attack in unincorporated Lake Villa on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Kristi B. Tyler, of the 37700 block of North Delaby Road, was arrested after Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. to reports of a battery in progress in the neighborhood.

The backstory:

Deputies said Tyler punched a 72-year-old woman outside her home, knocked her to the ground, and continued to beat her before taking the victim’s American flag and running down the street with it. Responding deputies, aided by a description relayed by dispatchers, quickly located and arrested Tyler nearby.

The victim sustained a serious knee injury and facial lacerations and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tyler was charged with three counts: aggravated battery to a victim over the age of 60, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery in a public place.

What's next:

She is expected to appear in bond court Friday morning, where prosecutors plan to seek her detention pending trial.