Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor registry reaches 7.5M participants
CHICAGO - A major milestone for the Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor registry: it has now reached 7.5 million participants.
Of the Illinoisans eligible for the life-saving program, seventy-four percent have registered.
The program began 24 years ago, started by retiring Secretary of State Jesse White.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
His sister received a life-saving kidney donation, which motivated him to make it easier for residents to register to donate.
Now they can, in under a minute, online or when they renew their driver’s license.
You can register to become a donor by going to www.lifegoeson.com