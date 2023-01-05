Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor registry reaches 7.5M participants

A major milestone for the Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor registry: it has now reached 7.5 million participants.

Of the Illinoisans eligible for the life-saving program, seventy-four percent have registered.

The program began 24 years ago, started by retiring Secretary of State Jesse White.

His sister received a life-saving kidney donation, which motivated him to make it easier for residents to register to donate.

Now they can, in under a minute, online or when they renew their driver’s license.