Illinois parents urged to check sex offender registry before Halloween trick-or-treating

Illinois' attorney general is encouraging parents to check the state's sex offender registry before heading out on Halloween with their kids for trick-or-treating.

Illinois law prohibits child sex offenders from distributing candy, but it's good to check the registry so that you can avoid certain houses.

"Searching the registry is a quick step families can take before leaving home to ensure everyone has a happy and safe Halloween," Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement.

In addition, state law prohibits child sex offenders from participating in any trick-or-treating or Halloween events involving children younger than 18.

In order to protect the public, Raoul's office says sex offenders on parole, mandatory supervised release and probation may have other conditions imposed on them to protect the public — such as not being allowed to have their porch lights on and leave their homes, except for verified work purposes.

There were more than 33,000 registered sex offenders on the registry as of October 2022. More than 28,000 have committed a crime against a child.