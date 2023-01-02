Illinois participates in Rose Parade for first time ever

Illinois is highlighting itself as a tourism destination, participating in this year's Rose Parade.

It was Illinois’ first appearance in the 134-year parade history.

The Rose Parade is known for its flower-covered floats, marching bands, and equestrian units.

The display broke tradition this year, taking place on Monday instead of on its traditional date of New Year's Day.

This was because the holiday fell on a Sunday, but the date change actually helped the parade slip through a gap in California’s siege of drenching storms.

"American Idol" finalist Grace Kinstler performed aboard a float promoting tourism to her home state of Illinois, and country music star Tanya Tucker sang her current single, "Ready as I’ll Never Be," in the parade’s finale.

Associated Press contributed to this report.