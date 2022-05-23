Illinois Planned Parenthood offering 'Abortion Pill by Mail' service

Planned Parenthood of Illinois is teaming up with the state to expand abortion access.

The nonprofit launched an "Abortion Pill by Mail" service.

Patients can have the abortion pill — known as Mifepristone — mailed to an Illinois address after meeting with a clinician via Telehealth.

Planned Parenthood says this especially helps bring care to people of color, and people who live in rural and low-income areas.

The move comes after a leaked opinion draft from the US Supreme Court suggested Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are vowing to defend women's rights and welcome anyone to the city or state to have an abortion.