More Illinois police officers moving to Florida as recruitment efforts intensify

More Illinois police officers are making the move to Florida, enticed by the Sunshine State's vigorous recruitment efforts.

The migration has gained momentum following the announcement by Governor Ron DeSantis of a $5,000 bonus for officers who choose to relocate.

Governor DeSantis reports that approximately 37 Illinois officers have already taken advantage of the offer.

There is speculation that the recent ban on cash bail in Illinois may be a contributing factor in officers leaving the state. However, Illinois State Representative Carol Ammons emphasizes the importance of maintaining a focus on justice amid these changes.

Florida has allocated a significant budget, spending $15 million on its national recruitment campaign. Comparatively, Illinois police officers earn an average annual salary of around $69,000, while their counterparts in Florida receive approximately $56,000 annually. This financial discrepancy may be another factor motivating the relocation of law enforcement professionals to the Sunshine State.