Illinois politicians, including Gov. Pritzker, weigh in on Ukraine invasion

Illinois politicians are weighing in on the Ukraine invasion, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is the great-grandson of a Ukrainian refugee.

"The nation of Ukraine has been attacked by an autocrat, by a dangerous leader who should be pushed back upon," said Pritzker. "And I know that we all hope for peace to reign across the continent of Europe, and our hope is that these battles will end very soon, and that will bring peace to the continent."

Pritzker went on to note that some of the Ukrainian military members forced into action were trained by the Illinois National Guard.

About 165 guard soldiers were deployed to Ukraine last year to provide training and mentorship to Ukrainian troops.

Also weighing in on the invasion is Congressman Mike Quigley, co-chair of the Congressional Ukrainian Caucus.

He released a statement, reading in part:

"As I have for months, I will continue to call for appropriate repercussions for Russia's invasion, and if necessary, I will press the administration and our allies to take broader, harsher action."