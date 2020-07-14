Illinois pot sales tax revenue tops $52 million in first 6 months

Recreational pot shops in Illinois paid more than $52 million in sales tax during the first six months of the drug being legalized statewide.

That figure is about 25% of total Illinois pot sales, which has totaled over $239 million, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration said Tuesday.

A “portion of every dollar spent will be reinvested in communities that have suffered from decades of disinvestment,” Pritzker said in a statement.

Of the $52 million in taxes, $34 million went to the state government while $18 million will be shared with local governments.

Recreational marijuana was legalized statewide for adult-use on Jan. 1.