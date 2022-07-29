Illinois putting settlement money from opioid epidemic lawsuit toward fighting addiction

The state of Illinois will receive $760 million as part of a settlement with three pharmaceutical distributors and one manufacturer of opioids.

The companies, which include Johnson and Johnson, were sued by attorney generals of 52 states and territories for their role in creating and fueling the nationwide opioid epidemic.

On Friday, Governor JB Pritzker signed an executive order ensuring the funds will go towards helping residents fighting addiction and working through recovery.

"The funds from the national opioid settlement agreement coming to our state will support our efforts to build on the meaningful initiatives that we already have underway," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

According to the Department of Human Services, nearly eight Illinoisans die from an opioid overdose each day.