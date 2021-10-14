Illinois top state for ghost sightings

If you hope to meet a ghost, you are likely in the right place!

A website called "Cards Chat" has been tracking reported sightings since 1972.

Based on the number of ghost sightings and current state populations, Illinois is where you have the best odds to see one.

Florida came in as the least likely place to see one, and Maryland and Virginia have pretty low odds too.

There have been more than 62,000 ghost sightings across the country since 1972.

The website says the Lincoln Park Zoo is the most haunted place in Illinois.