Illinois ranks 22nd in nation for holiday cheer

It seems like there may be some Grinches around Illinois.

A new survey is ranking all 50 states for their Christmas cheer, and Illinois falls in the middle at 22th.

But, it is a slight improvement from last year when the state ranked 36th.

The rankings were based on a number of factors including the amount of Christmas music streamed and Google searches for Christmas terms.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The state with the most Christmas spirit was New Hampshire.