Illinois ranks as one of the worst states for potholes

If you've ever felt your car lurching and heard that familiar clunk, this headline is unlikely to surprise you.

Illinois is ranked as one of the worst states in the country for potholes. However, it may surprise you that we only made number 11 on the list.

"Quote-Wizard" says Indiana and Michigan took the top two spots.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Springfield, Illinois was ranked the 14th worst city in the country for potholes, but Chicago didn't even crack the top 50.

The study shows potholes cost U.S. drivers $3 billion a year in damage to their cars.