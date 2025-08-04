Illinois ranks among top states for social media obsession, study says

The Brief Illinois Ranks High: The state ranks 8th nationwide for potential social media addiction, with 128,255 searches per 100,000 residents. Statewide Obsession: From login help to verification, Illinoisans are searching more than 16 million times per month across platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Midwest Outlier: Illinois is the only Midwestern state in the top 10, signaling a broader shift in digital behavior beyond the coasts.



Illinois ranks eighth in the nation for potential social media addiction, according to a new study analyzing Google search data.

What we know:

The study, released by SEO agency Hennessey Digital, found Illinois residents conduct 128,255 monthly social media-related searches per 100,000 people, highlighting strong engagement with platforms like Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

That includes searches for login help, verification instructions, username changes and platform downloads.

The data, collected between June 2024 and May 2025, suggests social media obsession cuts across both urban and rural parts of the state.

With more than 16 million monthly keyword searches in total, the Prairie State's online habits reflect a growing dependence on digital connection.

Other States:

Oregon topped the nationwide list with 138,112 searches per 100,000 residents.

Virginia and New York followed closely behind. On the opposite end, Mississippi had the fewest searches, with just 87,592 per 100,000 residents, which is nearly 37% lower than Oregon.

Eight of the top 15 states were located on either the Atlantic or Pacific coasts, but Illinois was the only Midwestern state to break the top 10, underscoring a regional shift in digital behavior.

What's next:

For full state rankings and methodology, click here.