Illinois residents get chance to redesign state flag

The Illinois Flag Commission, established in 2023, will begin accepting public submissions online and by mail on Tuesday, Sept. 3, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Wednesday.

The deadline for entries is Oct. 18.

"I'm excited to see the creativity of Illinois residents and how they display their passion for our great state," Giannoulias said. His office chairs the commission.

The initiative follows the passage of a new bill. The legislation allows the commission to evaluate if a new flag would better represent the state's diversity and inspire renewed pride among residents.

"Our flag embodies the rich tapestry of Illinois – from the mighty Mississippi to the shores of Lake Michigan," State Representative and bill sponsor Kam Buckner said. "A new design presents a unique opportunity to honor our heritage while showcasing the evolving story of Illinois."

Flag and seal of Illinois in Chicago, United States, on October 14, 2022. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

State Senator Doris Turner, another sponsor, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of public engagement.

"History is living, breathing and ever-evolving," Turner said. "We need a flag that truly represents Illinois."

The commission will select 10 designs for further consideration based on how well they reflect the state's identity. Residents will then have the opportunity to vote for their favorites or to keep the current flag in an online survey beginning Jan. 1.

Submissions can address the state's natural features, history, and culture. While there's no limit on colors, fewer than three are recommended for design clarity.

More information and submission guidelines are available on the Secretary of State's website.

The commission's final recommendations will be presented to the Illinois General Assembly, which will decide whether to adopt a new flag.

Illinois joins other states like Minnesota, which recently unveiled a new flag through a similar public participation process. Michigan and Maine are also considering changes to their state flags.