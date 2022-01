Congressman Adam Kinzinger says he won't run for Illinois governor.

The Republican released a video Wednesday, saying he is stepping down to focus on fighting right-wing extremism.

Kinzinger is a member of the January 6 panel, probing the Capitol attack.

In his video statement, Kinzinger said, "Too many politicians have chosen lies over truth, anger over progress, fear over hope and division over unity."