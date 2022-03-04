Illinois reports 10,462 new coronavirus cases, 272 deaths in past week

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 10,462 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 272 deaths in the past week.

Illinois reports a total of 3,037,199 cases, including 32,926 deaths, in 102 counties across the state. Since Feb. 25, laboratories have reported 750,521 specimens for a total of 55,089,500. As of Thursday night, 843 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 153 patients were in the ICU and 77 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, IDPH reports.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 25 - March 3, 2022 is 1.6%.

IDPH said a total of 21,157,960 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 12,488 doses.

Since Feb. 25, 87,414 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, 76 percent have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 67 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 49 percent boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The department said beginning this weekend, daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low as IDPH and local health departments move away from reviewing and processing COVID-19 death records over the weekend. Those deaths will be captured in subsequent days.