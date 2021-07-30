Illinois reports 11,682 coronavirus cases, 39 deaths in the past week

Public health officials on Friday announced 11,682 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 39 additional deaths have been recorded in the past week.

The cases were among 289,433 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 4 percent, health officials said.

State health officials said 74 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 58 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,419,611 cases and 23,440 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 903 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 167 needing intensive care and 62 on ventilators.