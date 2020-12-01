Illinois reports 12,542 new coronavirus cases, 125 more deaths

article

Illinois health officials announced Tuesday that 12,542 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 125 more people have died.

That brings the total number of people who have tested positive to 738,846 and the number of people who have died to 12,403, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

November was the second-deadliest month of the pandemic in Illinois, with more than 2,500 reported deaths from COVID-19, compared to more than 3,000 deaths in May.

Tuesday’s new cases were among 116,081 sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health, slightly raising the state’s test positivity rate to 10.4% from 10.2%.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois as of Monday night was 5,835, health officials said. Of those, 1,195 patients were in the ICU, and 721 patients were on ventilators.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.