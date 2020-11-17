Expand / Collapse search

Illinois reports 12,601 new coronavirus cases, 97 more deaths

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 12,601 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s confirmed coronavirus total to 597,849.

Public health officials also reported 97 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising that total to 10,875.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 94,205 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Nov. 10 to Nov. 16 is 12.5%.

Public health officials report 5,887 people were hospitalized late Monday with COVID-19, with 1,158 patients in intensive care units and 545 patients on ventilators.