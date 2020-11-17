Illinois reports 12,601 new coronavirus cases, 97 more deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 12,601 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s confirmed coronavirus total to 597,849.

Public health officials also reported 97 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising that total to 10,875.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 94,205 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Nov. 10 to Nov. 16 is 12.5%.

Public health officials report 5,887 people were hospitalized late Monday with COVID-19, with 1,158 patients in intensive care units and 545 patients on ventilators.