Illinois reports 128,246 new confirmed COVID-19 cases this past week

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 128,246 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 386 deaths this week.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,149,548 cases, including 27,821 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois, according to a release from the department.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since Dec. 23, laboratories have reported 1,260,179 specimens for a total of 44,469,630. As of Wednesday night, 5,689 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,010 patients were in the ICU and 565 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, the department reports.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 23-29, 2021 is 10.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 23-29, 2021 is 14.4%, the department reports.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

According to IDPH, a total of 19,176,277 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 46,046 doses.

Since Dec. 23, 322,324 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 72% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Advertisement

All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at here.