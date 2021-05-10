Illinois reports 1,424 coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Public health officials on Monday announced another 1,424 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 12 additional deaths.

The cases were among 41,133 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.8 percent, health officials said.

More than 70,000 vaccine doses were administered in Illinois on Sunday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,356,391 cases and 22,235 deaths tied to COVID-19.

Advertisement

As of Sunday night, 1,906 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 473 needing intensive care and 242 on ventilators.