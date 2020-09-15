Illinois reports 1,466 new COVID-19 cases

Illinois health officials Tuesday reported another 1,466 cases of COVID-19 along with 20 additional deaths attributed to the disease.

The new cases were among 39,031 specimens tested over the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state’s positivity rate remained at 3.6%.

Illinois has now seen a total of 264,210 cases and 8,332 deaths, health officials said.

As of Monday night, 1,584 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 373 were in the ICU and 144 were on ventilators.